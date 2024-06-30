Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.18 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $41,000 Beats Expectations

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) released its 8-K filing on August 12, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $41,000, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $20,000.
  • Net Loss: $6.67 million for Q2 2024, a substantial improvement from the $16.52 million loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.18, reflecting a notable improvement from -$1.05 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: $6.71 million, a significant reduction from $16.23 million in Q2 2023, driven by lower R&D expenses.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $4.95 million as of June 30, 2024, slightly up from $4.93 million at the end of 2023.
  • Total Liabilities: $21.42 million, up from $18.43 million at the end of 2023, reflecting increased accounts payable and accrued expenses.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company based in the USA. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel, non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its licensed portfolio of antibodies includes targeting programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein (GITR), and carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX). The company is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Performance Overview

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT, Financial) reported a net loss of $6.67 million for the second quarter of 2024, a significant improvement from the $16.52 million loss in the same period last year. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.18 missed the analyst estimate of -$0.15. Revenue for the quarter was $41,000, surpassing the estimated $20,000.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue beat, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT, Financial) continues to face substantial challenges. The company's operating expenses for the quarter were $6.71 million, down from $16.23 million in the same period last year. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign, indicating better cost management. However, the company still faces a significant accumulated deficit of $331.95 million, up from $314.33 million at the end of 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $41,000 $31,000
Operating Expenses $6.71 million $16.23 million
Net Loss $6.67 million $16.52 million
EPS -$0.18 -$1.05

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $4.95 million, slightly up from $4.93 million at the end of 2023. The company's total assets stood at $5.67 million, while total liabilities were $21.42 million, resulting in a stockholders' deficit of $15.75 million.

Corporate Updates

James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint, commented, “We’ve made significant recent progress as we seek approval of cosibelimab as a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (‘’cSCC’’) who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation. We are pleased to have reached alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (‘‘FDA’’) on our strategy to potentially address the deficiencies identified in the complete response letter (‘‘CRL’’) received last December. Shortly thereafter, we resubmitted our Biologics License Application (“BLA”), which was accepted by the FDA for review as a complete response to the CRL. We look forward to working with the FDA in advance of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (‘‘PDUFA’’) goal date of December 28, 2024, to potentially deliver this important therapeutic option to cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma patients and their families.”

Analysis

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT, Financial) has shown progress in reducing its operating expenses and managing its cash flow. However, the company continues to face significant financial challenges, including a substantial accumulated deficit and ongoing net losses. The upcoming FDA review of cosibelimab could be a critical milestone for the company, potentially opening new revenue streams and improving its financial health.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.