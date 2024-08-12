On August 12, 2024, Eric Hammes, Chief Financial Officer of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST, Financial), purchased 24,532 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 24,532 shares of Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on dental products and technologies. The company's portfolio includes a range of products for dental professionals, including diagnostic, restorative, and preventive products.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $16.33, valuing the purchase at approximately $400,000. This acquisition has contributed to a total of five insider buys over the past year, with no recorded insider sales during the same period.

The company's shares currently hold a market cap of approximately $2.92 billion. Based on the latest trading price and the intrinsic value estimated by GF Value at $35.85, Envista Holdings Corp is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buying activity might be of interest to investors looking for signals from company executives, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

