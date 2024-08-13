Half Year 2024 Tecan Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Martin BrÃ¤ndle - Tecan Group AG - Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call this morning to discuss the results for the first half of 2024 with you. With me on the call are our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Achim von Leoprechting; and our Chief Financial Officer, Tania Micki.



Before we begin, let's quickly go over a few formalities. As usual, the corresponding press release announcing our financial results was issued this morning, at 6:00 AM Central European Summer Time. Both the press release and the 2024 Interim Report are available on our company website, tecan.com, under the Investor Relations tab. I'd like to remind you that this call is being webcast live on our home page, and additionally, the PDF of the presentation slides, which we will be discussing during this call, is available for download.



With that, let me now turn the call over to Achim von Leoprechting.



Achim Von Leoprechting - Tecan Group AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the