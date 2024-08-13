Half Year 2024 Hellofresh SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Dominik Richter - Hellofresh SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining our Q2 earnings call. At HelloFresh, we have a powerful mission to rally behind. We change the way people eat forever, and we've come a long way in the last decades.



With meal kits, we've arguably established the biggest innovation to home cooking during that period with millions of satisfied and long term retentive customers ordering hundreds of millions of meals per year. We have also successfully ventured into building the global market leader for RTE meals.



The path to getting to this point, however, was anything, but linear, and we had to navigate in vastly different market environments in the last few years. A demand shock during the pandemic was followed by a strong inflationary pressure period, low consumer confidence, and high interest rates.



Well, our meal kit business today is about 3 times larger and 10 times more profitable than the whole Group was five years ago, we have also built up a fixed cost base that does not match the