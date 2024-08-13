Q2 2024 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Henkel conference call. For the duration of the call, you will be on listen-only. (Operator instructions) I will now hand over to Leslie Iltgen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Leslie Iltgen - Henkel AG & Co KGaA - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning and a warm welcome to everyone joining our call at Henkel's half year performance. I'm Leslie Iltgen, Head of Henkel's Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Carsten Knobel, and our CFO, Marco Swoboda. Carsten will begin with an overview of the key developments and highlights in the first half.



Marco will then follow with a more detailed review of the financial performance. As always, following the presentation, we will open up the lines and Carsten and Marco will be happy to take your questions.



Before handing over to Carsten, please let me remind you that this call will be recorded and a replay will be made available on our Investor Relations website shortly after this call. By asking a question during the Q&A