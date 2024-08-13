Aug 13, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Melissa V. Vergel de Dios - PLDT Inc - Chief Sustainability Officer and Head âInvestor Relations
Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss the company's financial and operating results for the first half of 2024. A copy of today's presentation is posted on our website. For those who have not been able to do so, you may download the presentation from www.pldt.com under the Investor Relations Center.
Kindly note that this briefing is being recorded. A podcast of the event will be available on our website after the call. The QR code for the presentation is on the screen and in the confirmation notices emailed to you.
For today's presentation, we have with us our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Manny Pangilinan; Mr. Danny Yu, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Management Officer; Atty. Marilyn Aquino, our Corporate Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel; as well as the business unit heads led by Mr. Jeremiah de la Cruz of Home; Mr. Jojo Hendrano of Enterprise; Ms. Kristine Go for the Individual Business
Q2 2024 PLDT Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...