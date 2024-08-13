Q2 2024 PLDT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Melissa V. Vergel de Dios - PLDT Inc - Chief Sustainability Officer and Head âInvestor Relations



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss the company's financial and operating results for the first half of 2024.







For today's presentation, we have with us our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Manny Pangilinan; Mr. Danny Yu, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Management Officer; Atty. Marilyn Aquino, our Corporate Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel; as well as the business unit heads led by Mr. Jeremiah de la Cruz of Home; Mr. Jojo Hendrano of Enterprise; Ms. Kristine Go for the Individual Business