Half Year 2024 PolyPeptide Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Juan-Jose Gonzalez - PolyPeptide Group AG - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Michael, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. The objective for this session is to give you an update in terms of our operation and organizational progress. Then, Marc will walk you through over our H1 financial results, including the upgrade for our 2024 guidance. And then, we'll step back and share with you how we see the peptide market evolving, what is our