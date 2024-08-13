Q2 2024 Pandora A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Bilal Aziz - Pandora A/S-Vice President-Investor Relations and Treasury



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the conference call for Pandora's second-quarter 2024 results. I'm Bilal Aziz from the Investor Relations team. I'm joined here by our CEO, Alexander Lacik; CFO, Anders Boyer; and the remaining IR team.



As usual, there will be a Q&A at the end of the call. If you could kindly limit yourself to two questions at a time, that would be great. Please pay notice to the disclaimer on slide 2 and turn to slide 3.



I will now hand over to Alexander.



Alexander Lacik - Pandora A/S-President - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management



Thank you, Bilal, and welcome to sunny Copenhagen, all of you.



Let me start by highlighting some of the key takeaways for the quarter. First, we had yet another strong quarter. I'm sure it's no surprise to anyone here that the consumer environment remains challenging. And in that context, the