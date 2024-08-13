Q1 2025 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY25 earnings conference call of Manappuram Finance hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanket Chheda from DAM Capital. Thank you, and over to you.



Sanket Chheda - DAM Capital Advisors - Analyst



Very warm. Welcome to all of you to Manappuram Q1 FY25 conference call. We have with our management team today with starting with Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, MD and CEO; Dr. Sumitha Nandan, Executive Director; Ms. Bindu A.L., Chief Financial Officer; Mr. B.N. Raveendra Babu, MD of Asirvad Microfinance; Mr. Rajesh Namboodiripad, CFO of Asirvad MFI; Mr. Basavaraj Shetty, Senior VP and Head IR; Mr. Kamal Parmar, who is heading the Vehicle and Equipment; Mr. Suveen P.S., CEO of Manappuram Home Finance; and Mr. Robin Karuvely, CFO, Manappuram Home Finance.



Without further ado, I will hand the call to Mr. V.P. Nandakumar for his opening remarks will follow that of this question and answers. Over