Half Year 2024 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Peer Schlinkmann - Wacker Neuson SE - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the half year earnings call of the Wacker Neuson Group. My name is Peer Schlinkmann, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Thank you for joining today on the occasion of the release of our 2024 half year results.



After we have already published our preliminary figures on July 17, we will now present our full set of results that were released this morning. First, we will show the operational and financial results of the 2024 half year and give additional insights on the recent developments. Following this, we are happy to answer your questions in a Q&A session.



If you are not able to follow today's call via the webcast, the presentation slides are also available for download at wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations. Please note that the entire call, including the Q&A session will be recorded and a replay will be made available on our corporate website by the end of the day.



And now I would like to hand over to our