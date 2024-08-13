Q2 2024 Bilfinger SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Bettina Schneider - Bilfinger SE - Senior Vice President Group Treasury & Investor Relations



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bilfinger second quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Bettina Schneider, and I'm joined by Thomas Schulz, our Group CEO, and Matti Jäkel, our Group CFO.



I hand over to Thomas Schulz.



Thomas Schulz - Bilfinger SE - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Bettina. Hello, everybody. I would like to welcome you here on the first highlights slide for quite good quarter two 2024. We received more than EUR1.5 billion order intake, which is an organic growth of 20% and close to 40% unorganic growth in the quarter.



