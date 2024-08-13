Q2 2024 DHT Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Laila Halvorsen - DHT Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining DHT Holdings second quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm joined by DHT's President and CEO, Svein Moxnes Harfjeld. As usual, we will go through financials and some highlights before we open up for your questions. The link to the slide deck can be found on our website at dhtankers.com.



Before we get started with today's call, I would like to make the following my opening remarks. A replay of this conference call will be available on our website, dhtankers.com until August 20. In addition, our earnings press release will be available on our website and on the SEC EDGAR system as an exhibit to our Form 6-K.



As a reminder on this conference call, we will discuss matters that are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations about future events as detailed in our financial report. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements.



We urge you to