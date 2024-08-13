Q2 2024 Xunlei Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Xunlei's Q2 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Eric Zhou, CFO; and Hu Lee, VP of Finance. Our IR website has our earnings press release to supplement our prepared remarks during the call. Today's agenda includes a prepared opening remarks from Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jinbo Li, on Q2 operations highlights; followed by CFO, Mr. Eric Zhou, presenting financial result details and the revenue guidance for the Q3 2024, before we open up the floor to your questions in the Q&A session.



Please note that this call is recorded and can be replayed on our Investor Relations website at ir.xunlei.com. Before we get started, I would like to take this