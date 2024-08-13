Q2 2024 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Constantine, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Brenntag SE Second Quarter 2024 Results Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakerâs remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instruction)



I would now like to turn the call over to Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations. You may now begin your conference.



Thomas Altmann - Brenntag SE - Senior Vice President Investor Relations



Thank you, Constantine. Good afternoon, ladies, and gentlemen. And welcome to the earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. On the call with me today are our CEOs, Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner; and our CFO, Dr. Kristin Neumann.



They will walk you through todayâs presentation, which is followed by a Q&A session. All relevant documents have been published this morning on our website and can be found at brenntag.com in the Investor Relations section. In the same area, you will also find the recording of this