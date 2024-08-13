Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for waiting. Welcome to Natura &Co's Q2 2024 earnings conference. (Operator Instructions)
Joining us today are Natura &Co's CEO, Fabio Barbosa; and Guilherme Castellan, Natura &Co's CFO. Joao Paulo Ferreira, Executive Director for Latin America, will be joining us for the question-and-answer session. The slide deck we will be referring to during this presentation is available for download at the company's investor relations website.
I will now turn over to Mr. Fabio Barbosa. Please, sir, you may proceed.
Fabio Colletti Barbosa - Natura &Co Holding SA - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'll start by addressing yesterday's announcement from Avon Products, Inc., API, which is filing for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the US courts to address its debt and pre-existing liabilities.
API is a non-operational holding company for Avon in the United States. Natura &Co is API's largest creditor and supporting the company's
