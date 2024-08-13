Q2 2024 On Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon. Good morning to our investor community. Thank you for joining Onâs 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call and webcast. With me today on the call are Onâs Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder; David Allemann; CFO and Co-CEO, Martin Hoffmann; and Co-CEO, Marc Maurer.



Before we begin, I will briefly remind everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our 20-F, Filed with the SEC on March