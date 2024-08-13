Q2 2024 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Fennec Pharmaceuticals second quarter 2024 earnings and corporate update conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Fennec's Chief Financial Officer, Robert Andrade. Please go ahead.



Robert Andrade - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Fennec Pharmaceuticals' second quarter 2024 earnings conference call, during which we will review our financial results as well as provide a general business update.



Joining me from Fennec this morning is our newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and Board member, Jeff Hackman. Jeff joined Fennec on August 5 and brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership, including oversight of more than 10 product launches across a wide range of therapeutic areas and markets. Importantly, Jeff has successfully commercialized products that are specifically relevant to