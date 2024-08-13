Q2 2024 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Marinus Pharmaceuticals second quarter financial results and business update call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Sonya Weigle, Chief People and Investor Relations Officer. You may now begin Ms. Weigle.



Sonya Weigle - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Human Resource & Corporate Affairs



Thank you and good morning. With me from Marinus are Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Lejuwaan, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Lead, Rare Genetic Epilepsy; Dr. Joe Hulihan, Chief Medical Officer; and Steve Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking statements under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those