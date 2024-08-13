Q2 2024 Seres Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Seres Therapeutics second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Dr. Carlo Tanzi, Investor Relations.



Carlo Tanzi - Seres Therapeutics Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning. Our press release with the company's second quarter 2024 financial results and a business update became available at 7:00AM Eastern Time this morning and can be found on the Investors & News section of the company's website. The company has also posted an updated corporate presentation to the website.



I'd like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements, including related to the financial terms, timing and completion of the sale of VOWST assets to Nestle Health Science. The receipt of future payments and the use of proceeds of the transaction, the timing and results of clinical studies and data readouts, development plans and commercial opportunities