Q2 2024 Sportradar Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sportradar second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Jim Bombassei, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jim Bombassei - Sportradar Group AG - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Sportradar's earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. Please note that the slides we will reference during this presentation will be accessed via the webcast on our website at investors.sportradar.com and will be posted on our website at the conclusion of this call. A replay of today's call will also be available on our website. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call to questions from analysts and investors. In the interest of time, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.



Please note that some of the information you will hear during our discussion