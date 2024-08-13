Q2 2024 Sanara Medtech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, welcome to the Sanara MedTech Inc.'s second-quarter results and business updates. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Callon Nichols, Director of Investor Relations at Sanara MedTech. Callon, you may begin.



Callon Nichols - Sanara Medtech Inc - Director, Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Sanara MedTech's earnings conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We issued our earnings release yesterday morning and I would like to highlight that we have posted today's deck on the investor relations page of our website. This supplemental deck, as well as a copy of the earnings release, and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, are also available on this page. We will reference this information in our remarks today.



With us today are Ron Nixon, our Executive Chairman and CEO; Mike McNeil, our Chief Financial Officer; Seth Yon, our President of Commercial; Jake Waldrop, our Chief