Thank you for holding, and welcome to MRV's second quarter of 2024 results conference call for analysts and investors. Today with us, we have the CEOs of the company, Mr. Rafael Menin and Mr. Eduardo Fischer; and the Chief Financial and IR Officer, Mr. Ricardo PaixÃ£o.
Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza - MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending another earnings conference call of MRV.
I would go through the subsidiaries. Starting with MRV IncorporaÃ§Ã£o Brasil, MRV Real Estate Development Company. Now going through the main KPIs of MRV, we already operate better than we used to before COVID pandemic. We had a record-high quarter with a record presales, with cancellations almost close to zero, gross margins better than the before COVID period, exceptional gross margins, contribution to SG&A also
Q2 2024 MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA Earnings Call (English, Portuguese) Transcript
