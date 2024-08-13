Q2 2024 Calibre Mining Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Calibre Mining Corp. 2024 second quarter conference call.
(Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan King. Please go ahead.
Ryan King - Calibre Mining Corp - Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Thank you, operator.
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join the call this morning. Before we commence, I'd like to direct everyone to the forward-looking statements on slide 2 of the presentation. Our remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about the company's future performance. Although management believes that are forward-looking statements are based on fair and reasonable assumptions, actual results may turn out to be different from these forward-looking statements.
For a complete discussion of the risks, uncertainties, and factors which may lead to actual operating and financial results being different from the estimates
Aug 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
