Aug 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I would like to welcome everyone to the Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. 2024 second quarter results conference call. Note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



I would like to introduce Mr. Spencer Enright, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Please go ahead, sir.



Spencer Enright - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services - Chief Executive Officer



Well, thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call today. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Glen McMillan. I will begin with a brief overview of our company's second quarter results and provide an update on our newly expanded business operations.



Glen will then discuss our financial results in more detail and I'll conclude by providing some remarks on operational highlights, company update and market developments. Following our remarks, Glen and I would be happy to take your questions.



I want to remind you that some of the remarks expressed during this call