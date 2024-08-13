Aug 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and year end earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Ari Danes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ari Danes - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to MSG Sports fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and year-end earnings conference call. Our Chief Operating Officer, Jamaal Lesane will begin this morning's call with an update on the company's strategy and operations. This will be followed by a review of our financial results with Victoria Mink, our EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.
After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. If you do not have a copy of today's earnings release. It is available in the investors section of our corporate website. Please take note of the following.
Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Within the meaning of the Private Securities
Q4 2024 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...