Q2 2024 Loar Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Loar Holdings, Inc., second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ian McKillop, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ian.



Ian Killop - Loar Holdings Inc - Director, Investor Relations



Thank you and welcome to the Loar Holdings 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call. Presenting on the call this morning are Loar's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Co-Chairman, Dirkson Charles; Executive Co-Chairman, Brett Milgrim; Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Glenn D'Alessandro as well as myself, Ian McKillop, the Director of Investor Relations.



As a reminder, please visit our website at loargroup.com to obtain a supplemental slide deck and call replay information.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that the statements made during this call, which are not historical in fact, are forward-looking statements. For further information about important factors that could