Q2 2024 Oncology Institute Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
TOI.OQ - Oncology Institute Inc
Q2 2024 Oncology Institute Inc Earnings Call
Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mark Hueppelsheuser
* Daniel Virnich
* Mihir Shah
* Jack Slevin
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Good afternoon, and welcome to The Oncology Institute Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Hueppelsheuser, General Counsel at TOI. Thank you, and you may begin.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mark Hueppelsheuser, [2]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The press release announcing The Oncology Institute's