Q2 2024 Oncology Institute Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



TOI.OQ - Oncology Institute Inc

Q2 2024 Oncology Institute Inc Earnings Call

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mark Hueppelsheuser

* Daniel Virnich

* Mihir Shah

* Jack Slevin



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, and welcome to The Oncology Institute Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Hueppelsheuser, General Counsel at TOI. Thank you, and you may begin.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Hueppelsheuser, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The press release announcing The Oncology Institute's