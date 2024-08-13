Q2 2024 Nuvve Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript





NVVE.OQ - Nuvve Holding Corp

Q2 2024 Nuvve Holding Corp Earnings Call

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Nuvve Holding Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. On today's call are Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer; and David Robson, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvve. Earlier today, Nuvve issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2024 results. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect Nuvve's best current judgment, they are subject to risks and