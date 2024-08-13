Q4 2024 Intapp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

David Trone - Intapp Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you welcome to Intapp fiscal fourth-quarter and year end 2024 financial results. On the call with me today are John Hall, Chairman and CEO of Intapp, and David Morton, Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding trends, strategies and anticipated performance of our business, including guidance provided for our fiscal first quarter and full year 2025.



These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations entail certain assumptions made as of today's date and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our SEC filings and other publicly available documents that are