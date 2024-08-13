Q2 2024 Nu Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Nu Holdings' conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2024. A slide presentation accompanies today's webcast, which is available on Nu's Investor Relations website, www.investors.nu in English and www.investidores.nu in Portuguese.



This conference is being recorded, and the replay can also be accessed on the company's IR website. This call is also available in Portuguese. (Operator Instructions)



(spoken in Portuguese)



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. JÃ¶rg Friedemann, Investor Relations Officer at Nu Holdings. Mr. Friedemann, you may proceed.



JÃ¶rg Friedeman - Nu Holdings Ltd - Investor Relations Officer



Thank you very much operator. And thank you all for joining our earnings call today. If you have not seen our earnings release, a copy is posted in the Results Center