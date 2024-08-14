Full Year 2024 BWP Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Scatena - BWP Trust - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. My name's Mark Scatena, the Managing Director of BWP Management Limited and I'm joining you from Perth. With me today is Andrew Ross, The Trust Head of Property, and David Hawkins for Trust Head of Finance.



Today, we're pleased to announce BWP Trust full year results for the year ending 30, June 2024. The Trust has released to the ASX this morning its full year results announcement, annual report, and investor briefing presentation. This morning, I will go through the presentation before we take questions.



Turning to slide 3. To commence today, we acknowledge the traditional owners of country throughout Australia and their continuing connection to land and waterways upon which we depend. We pay our respects to their elders past and present.



Turning to slide 6 and highlights of the year. The years saw increased momentum across the portfolio, supported by acquisition, asset expansion and repurposing, and renewal activity. In optimizing the portfolio,