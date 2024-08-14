Full Year 2024 Seven Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Ryan Stokes - Seven Group Holdings Ltd - Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Seven Group Holdings full-year results presentation for the year ended June 30, 2024. I am Ryan Stokes, Managing Director and CEO. Joining me today is Richard Richards, group's CFO.



Slide 2. SGH is one of Australia's leading diversified operating groups for the market capitalization of over AUD15 billion and inclusion in both the ASX100 and MSCI global indices. We own and operate some of Australia's leading industrial services businesses and have exposure to transitional energy through the supply of natural gas and LNG. We focus the deployment of capital and investment in the Australian market and within three strategic growth metrics: mining, production, infrastructure and construction, and transitional energy.



Within these thematics our businesses have scale, leadership position and privileged assets to provide a competitive advantage and economic moat.



Our approach to capital allocation is complemented by a disciplined operating model, emphasizing execution with