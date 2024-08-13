Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

CSL Ltd (CMXHF, Financial) reported strong revenue growth of 11% at constant currency, reaching $14.8 billion.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) increased by 25%, amounting to $2.6 billion.

The CSL Behring business unit delivered robust growth, with the Ig franchise growing by 20%.

CSL Vifor achieved over $100 million in synergies post-acquisition, indicating successful integration.

The company made significant progress on strategic priorities, including the rollout of Rika and FDA clearance for Terumo's individualized nomogram.

Negative Points

CSL Vifor faced challenges with generic competition impacting FERINJECT sales.

The transition from referrals to administrations for HEMGENIX in the US has been slower than anticipated.

CSL Seqirus experienced modest revenue growth of 4%, below expectations.

The company faced a 60-basis-point FX headwind impacting gross margins.

The overall CapEx spend reduced by 31%, which may indicate potential limitations in future capacity expansion.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What do you expect in terms of Vifor revenue growth and gross margins for FY25?

A: We expect Vifor's revenue to be flattish and gross margins to broadly stabilize in FY25, despite the headwinds from US step edits. (Paul McKenzie, CEO; Joy Linton, CFO)

Q: Can we expect similar cost reductions in Vifor's sales and marketing in FY25?

A: We have done significant work on cost reduction in Vifor, and there is more to do. We will continue to drive cost efficiency across the enterprise. (Joy Linton, CFO)

Q: What is the expected magnitude of gross margin uplift for Behring in FY25?

A: We anticipate a gross margin increase of 100 basis points or slightly more in FY25, consistent with our guidance from Capital Markets Day. (Joy Linton, CFO)

Q: Are you seeing higher throughput with the Rika rollout, and is the individualized nomogram currently in use?

A: Yes, we are seeing benefits from Rika, including a 30% reduction in bed time. The individualized nomogram has received FDA clearance and is in the validation process. (Paul McKenzie, CEO)

Q: How is the Horizon 2 pilot study progressing, and will a clinical trial be required?

A: Horizon 2 is progressing well with stability and comparability studies ongoing. The need for a clinical trial will depend on the data. (Paul McKenzie, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for plasma collection and cost per liter (CPL) in FY25?

A: Plasma collections are at record levels, and we expect continued CPL reduction in FY25, driven by efficiencies and the Rika rollout. (Paul McKenzie, CEO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the avian flu vaccine opportunity?

A: We are engaged in discussions with several countries regarding the supply of avian flu vaccines, and we will provide updates as these processes progress. (Ken Lim, Chief Strategy Officer)

Q: How should we think about the impact of FX on Behring's gross margin recovery?

A: Our guidance for gross margin recovery remains unchanged, with recovery expected between FY26 and FY28, despite FX headwinds. (Joy Linton, CFO)

Q: What is the growth outlook for ALBUMIN sales in China?

A: ALBUMIN sales grew 12% year-on-year, with high single-digit growth in China expected to continue over the midterm. (Paul McKenzie, CEO)

Q: How will increased use of contract manufacturing impact earnings and CapEx?

A: Contract manufacturing will help manage CapEx efficiently, particularly for fill-finish capabilities. This is factored into our guidance and aims to optimize capital spend. (Paul McKenzie, CEO)

Q: What is the expected tax rate for FY25?

A: The expected tax rate for FY25 is in the range of 18% to 20%. (Joy Linton, CFO)

