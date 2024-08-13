Vodafone Idea Ltd (BOM:532822) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Debt Challenges

Key financial metrics and strategic updates from Vodafone Idea Ltd's latest earnings call.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: INR105.1 billion for the quarter.
  • EBITDA: INR21 billion, excluding Ind AS 116 impacts, improved by 4.2% year-on-year.
  • EBITDA Margin: Improved to 20%.
  • Reported EBITDA: INR42 billion, compared to INR41.6 billion in Q1 FY24.
  • Depreciation and Amortization Expenses: INR53.7 billion.
  • Net Finance Costs: INR52.6 billion.
  • CapEx Spend: INR7.6 billion for the quarter.
  • Total Debt: INR46.5 billion from banks and financial institutions, and INR1.6 billion in OCDs.
  • Equity Raised: Over INR240 billion in the calendar year via various modes.
  • Cash and Cash Balance: INR181.5 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Spectrum Obligations: INR2,095.2 billion, including deferred spectrum payment obligations of INR1,392 billion and AGR liability of INR703.2 billion.
  • 4G Subscriber Base: 136.7 million as of June 30, 2024, up from 122.9 million a year ago.
  • Total Subscriber Base: 210.1 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Vodafone Idea Ltd (BOM:532822, Financial) successfully completed the largest FPO in the country, raising INR180 billion, which was subscribed about 7 times.
  • The company raised further equity from promoters amounting to INR20.8 billion and preferential issuance of INR24.6 billion to Nokia and Ericsson.
  • Vodafone Idea Ltd (BOM:532822) plans to increase its 4G population coverage by 16 million and data capacity by 15% by the end of September 2024.
  • The company has a comprehensive fundraise plan, including INR250 billion in fund-based facilities and INR100 billion in non-fund-based facilities.
  • Vodafone Idea Ltd (BOM:532822) has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in India and ranked 15th among the top 25 best companies to work for in India by Business Today.

Negative Points

  • The company continues to face high churn rates, with a current rate of 4%, compared to peers at 2-2.5%.
  • Vodafone Idea Ltd (BOM:532822) has been experiencing slower growth in 4G subscriber additions, which may be impacted by seasonal factors.
  • The company has significant debt obligations, including INR2,095.2 billion in spectrum obligations and AGR liabilities.
  • There is uncertainty regarding the outcome of the AGR case pending in the Supreme Court, which could impact financial stability.
  • The company has yet to finalize its long-term contracts and 5G rollout plan, which may delay improvements in network quality and subscriber growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on investments in the network after the recent funding? When can we expect improvements in network quality?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) Post our April fundraise, we have engaged with vendors and ordered quick upgrades. We expect a 15% increase in capacity and a 16 million increase in population coverage by end-September. Full improvements will take time as longer-term contracts are finalized.

Q: How have customers responded to the recent tariff hikes? Are there signs of down trading or consolidation?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) Initial trends are in line with previous hikes, with some down trading and longer recharge times. However, the entry price increase was minimal, so significant SIM consolidation is not expected. We are monitoring the situation closely.

Q: Can you explain the one-offs in the quarter's interest costs?
A: (Murthy Gvas, CFO) There were two one-offs: INR263 crores from the Supreme Court's order on RCLF and approximately INR650 crores from vendor settlements.

Q: Why are 3G BTS being shut down instead of being reformed to 4G?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) Most reformable 3G BTS have already been converted to 4G. The current shutdowns are due to additional spectrum being reformed, which doesn't reflect as new 4G sites but increases capacity.

Q: What is the expected CapEx for the remaining nine months of this fiscal year?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) We have a three-year CapEx guidance of INR500-550 billion. The next nine months' CapEx will depend on order finalizations and deliveries, with a focus on accelerating 4G coverage and starting 5G investments.

Q: How will you approach 5G monetization and pricing?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) We are monitoring the market. Initial 5G investments will focus on capacity where needed. Pricing decisions will be made closer to the launch, considering market dynamics and customer adoption.

Q: What ARPU uplift do you expect from the recent tariff hikes?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) The blended average price increase in ARPUs is around 17%. We expect two-thirds to three-quarters of this increase to translate into actual revenue growth, considering down trading and other factors.

Q: When do you expect the subscriber base to stabilize and start increasing?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) It's difficult to predict the exact timing, but we are confident that network investments will eventually turn around the subscriber trends. The pace of improvement will depend on market response to the enhanced network quality.

Q: What is the plan for increasing 4G coverage and the expected number of additional sites?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) We plan to increase 4G coverage from 1 billion to 1.2 billion in the next 18 months, translating to around 210,000 to 220,000 sites, up from the current 182,000.

Q: What is the status of the AGR case in the Supreme Court?
A: (Akshaya Moondra, CEO) The Chief Justice has indicated that he will look into the matter soon. We are awaiting a decision on whether the curative petition will be admitted for open hearing.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.