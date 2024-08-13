Europe: Fell by roughly 10% to EUR926 million.

Fell by roughly 10% to EUR926 million. Americas: Fell by roughly 17% to EUR251 million.

Fell by roughly 17% to EUR251 million. Asia Pacific: Fell by roughly 31% to EUR29 million.

Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

EBIT margin increased by 1.5 percentage points in Q2 compared to Q1.

Successful inventory reduction with a decrease of EUR54 million in one quarter.

Free cash flow generation of EUR30 million in Q2, leading to a positive free cash flow of EUR5 million at the end of H1.

Service business area saw a year-on-year increase of more than 3%, with growth in rental, spare parts, repair, and maintenance.

Introduction of new machines like the 12-tonne dumper, contributing to a 2.2 percentage point increase in gross profit margin since Q4 2023.

Negative Points

Revenue for the first half year declined by 12% to around EUR1.2 billion.

Net working capital ratio remained elevated at 37%, driven by lower trade payables.

Revenues in all regions remained below prior year, with significant drops in the Americas (17%) and Asia Pacific (31%).

Low order intake and full dealer warehouses persist, reflecting a weak market environment.

Net debt position increased by EUR64 million in Q2, partly due to dividend payout.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you comment on the order intake for Q2 and whether it has seen a lower order intake than Q1?

A: The second quarter shows stabilization at a level lower than sales, with a below one book-to-bill ratio. This varies regionally, being closer to one in Europe and lower in North America. Areas with direct market access show better ratios compared to dealer replenishment business areas. - Karl Tragl, CEO

Q: Regarding cost savings, you mentioned a reduction of 485 employees. Were these cuts only temporary workforce, or did they include permanent staff as well?

A: The workforce reduction includes both temporary and permanent staff, affecting both production and SG&A areas. The EUR40 million in cost savings for 2024 is expected to be sustainable into 2025, with a portion of these savings coming from cost of sales reductions. - Christoph Burkhard, CFO

Q: Is the growth in the service business driven solely by the rental business, or are other areas contributing as well?

A: Growth is seen across all areas of the service business, including rental, spare parts, repair, and maintenance. This growth is spread throughout the service segment. - Karl Tragl, CEO

Q: Are there any significant consolidation effects from recent acquisitions in the P&L and top line?

A: The recent acquisitions have not yet had a significant impact on consolidated revenue. The strategic value is high, but the financial impact is currently low double-digit millions. - Christoph Burkhard, CFO

Q: Can you provide insights into the inventory levels in the market and how you expect them to develop into 2025?

A: Dealer inventory levels are higher and will take longer to normalize compared to direct markets. Assuming current dynamics continue, we expect dealer inventories to normalize by the end of 2025. - Christoph Burkhard, CFO

Q: What measures are being taken to counterbalance current underutilization costs and prepare for 2025?

A: Measures include reducing workforce through temporary contracts and short-time work, cutting SG&A personnel, and implementing cost-saving initiatives in IT, energy, marketing, and travel. Sales initiatives and low-interest financing programs are also in place to support revenue generation. - Christoph Burkhard, CFO

Q: How has the implementation of the strategy 2030 progressed, and what milestones have been achieved in 2024?

A: Key milestones include the successful migration to S/4 Hana, opening a new spare parts warehouse in Mülheim-Kärlich, and several M&A activities to strengthen core business and market presence. - Karl Tragl, CEO

Q: What is the updated outlook for Wacker Neuson Group for the full year 2024?

A: The full-year guidance for 2024 has been adjusted to expect revenue in the range of EUR2.3 billion to EUR2.4 billion and an EBIT margin of 6% to 7%, reflecting the prolonged period of weaker market demand. - Karl Tragl, CEO

