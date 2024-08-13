Pandora A/S (PNDZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments

Pandora A/S (PNDZF) reports a 15% revenue increase, raises organic growth guidance, and expands its store network.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: 15% increase in revenue.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to above 80%, including a 70 basis point drag from forward integration.
  • EBIT Margin: Remains unchanged at around 25%.
  • Leverage: Low at 1.4 times, expected to peak just above 1.5 times in Q3 and drop to 1.2 times by year-end.
  • Organic Growth Guidance: Raised to 9% to 12%, with like-for-like growth of 5% to 7%.
  • Store Network: Around 6,600 points of sales globally, including almost 2,700 standalone Pandora concept stores.
  • Store Openings: Upgraded target for 2024 to 150 to 225 new openings, contributing 4% to 5% to organic revenue growth.
  • US Market Performance: 5% like-for-like growth, 14% overall organic growth.
  • European Market Performance: 10% like-for-like growth, with Germany at 65% like-for-like growth.
  • China Market Performance: -23% like-for-like growth.
  • Rest of Pandora: 13% like-for-like growth.
  • Inventory Management: Inventory flat despite 15% revenue growth.
  • Marketing Expenses: Up 100 basis points of sales in the quarter.
  • Lab-Grown Diamonds: 88% like-for-like growth.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Pandora A/S (PNDZF, Financial) reported strong broad-based growth across its collections, indicating successful brand perception as a full jewelry brand.
  • Gross margins expanded to record highs, reflecting structural efficiencies and effective pricing strategies.
  • Significant investments across the value chain, including marketing, have been made while maintaining a solid EBIT margin.
  • The company raised its full-year growth guidance to 9% to 12% organic growth, showing confidence in its strategic initiatives.
  • Pandora A/S (PNDZF) continues to demonstrate high returns with low leverage, maintaining a strong financial position.

Negative Points

  • The consumer environment remains challenging, which could impact future performance.
  • Performance in China was disappointing with a 23% decline in like-for-like sales, indicating ongoing struggles in that market.
  • The macroeconomic backdrop is highly uncertain, which could affect the lower end of the growth guidance.
  • The company faces high promotional pressure in key trading moments, which could impact profitability.
  • There is a potential headwind from higher silver prices, which could affect the EBIT margin target for 2026.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the July trading commentary and the mid-single digit like-for-like growth?
A: No major changes by region versus what we've seen year-to-date. Trends are consistent, with no significant regional deviations.

Q: How are you offsetting the commodity pressures, particularly the 140 basis point headwind from silver prices?
A: The majority of the mitigating actions are on the pricing side, with additional cost efficiencies in areas like point of sales materials, labor costs, and procurement.

Q: What should we expect for 2025 EBIT margins given the backend-loaded target for 2026?
A: Think of next year as flattish compared to this year, considering the headwind from silver and gold prices starting in Q1.

Q: Any initial learnings from the Essence collection launch?
A: It's early days, but the response has been positive with no major surprises. We will provide more details next quarter.

Q: Can you elaborate on the decision to accelerate investment in Japan and Korea?
A: The focus in Japan is on shoring up the network and gradually increasing marketing. In Korea, we've sorted out distribution and are investing within the expected budget.

Q: What are the main reasons for the gross margin gap between core and "Pure with More" collections?
A: The gap is primarily due to product mix and average selling price. We expect this gap to be sustainable as we shift towards becoming a full jewelry brand.

Q: How is the Evoke 2.0 store concept performing compared to other stores?
A: Evoke 2.0 stores show a small pickup in like-for-like sales, as planned. The existing format is already highly efficient, so the uplift is modest but positive.

Q: Can you comment on the performance of Mexico and Turkey?
A: Turkey's growth is moderating due to efforts to curb hyperinflation. Mexico saw a slight decline due to intense promotional competition, which we did not fully match.

Q: What gives you confidence that customers will absorb consistent price increases?
A: We pre-test pricing changes to understand elasticities. Our model is volume-driven, and we are careful not to rely on price increases as a primary revenue driver.

Q: How has the Be Love campaign impacted new customer acquisition and brand metrics?
A: The campaign has positively impacted key brand metrics like unaided brand awareness, brand penetration, and customer acquisition. All metrics are moving in a positive direction.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.