Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

Pandora A/S (PNDZF, Financial) reported strong broad-based growth across its collections, indicating successful brand perception as a full jewelry brand.

Gross margins expanded to record highs, reflecting structural efficiencies and effective pricing strategies.

Significant investments across the value chain, including marketing, have been made while maintaining a solid EBIT margin.

The company raised its full-year growth guidance to 9% to 12% organic growth, showing confidence in its strategic initiatives.

Pandora A/S (PNDZF) continues to demonstrate high returns with low leverage, maintaining a strong financial position.

Negative Points

The consumer environment remains challenging, which could impact future performance.

Performance in China was disappointing with a 23% decline in like-for-like sales, indicating ongoing struggles in that market.

The macroeconomic backdrop is highly uncertain, which could affect the lower end of the growth guidance.

The company faces high promotional pressure in key trading moments, which could impact profitability.

There is a potential headwind from higher silver prices, which could affect the EBIT margin target for 2026.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the July trading commentary and the mid-single digit like-for-like growth?

A: No major changes by region versus what we've seen year-to-date. Trends are consistent, with no significant regional deviations.

Q: How are you offsetting the commodity pressures, particularly the 140 basis point headwind from silver prices?

A: The majority of the mitigating actions are on the pricing side, with additional cost efficiencies in areas like point of sales materials, labor costs, and procurement.

Q: What should we expect for 2025 EBIT margins given the backend-loaded target for 2026?

A: Think of next year as flattish compared to this year, considering the headwind from silver and gold prices starting in Q1.

Q: Any initial learnings from the Essence collection launch?

A: It's early days, but the response has been positive with no major surprises. We will provide more details next quarter.

Q: Can you elaborate on the decision to accelerate investment in Japan and Korea?

A: The focus in Japan is on shoring up the network and gradually increasing marketing. In Korea, we've sorted out distribution and are investing within the expected budget.

Q: What are the main reasons for the gross margin gap between core and "Pure with More" collections?

A: The gap is primarily due to product mix and average selling price. We expect this gap to be sustainable as we shift towards becoming a full jewelry brand.

Q: How is the Evoke 2.0 store concept performing compared to other stores?

A: Evoke 2.0 stores show a small pickup in like-for-like sales, as planned. The existing format is already highly efficient, so the uplift is modest but positive.

Q: Can you comment on the performance of Mexico and Turkey?

A: Turkey's growth is moderating due to efforts to curb hyperinflation. Mexico saw a slight decline due to intense promotional competition, which we did not fully match.

Q: What gives you confidence that customers will absorb consistent price increases?

A: We pre-test pricing changes to understand elasticities. Our model is volume-driven, and we are careful not to rely on price increases as a primary revenue driver.

Q: How has the Be Love campaign impacted new customer acquisition and brand metrics?

A: The campaign has positively impacted key brand metrics like unaided brand awareness, brand penetration, and customer acquisition. All metrics are moving in a positive direction.

