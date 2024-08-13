Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA and Liquidity Amid Operational Challenges

Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) reports robust financial performance with $303 million in adjusted property EBITDA and over $3 billion in available liquidity for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA: Approximately $303 million for Q2 2024.
  • Rolling Chip Win Rates: Increased to approximately 3% in Q2 2024.
  • Operating Expenses in Macau: Increased from approximately $2.7 million per day to $2.9 million per day.
  • Refinancing Transactions: $1.9 billion revolving credit facility extended to 2027, $750 million bond issuance, and $100 million tender offer on Studio City bonds due 2025.
  • Consolidated Cash on Hand: Around $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Available Liquidity: Over $3 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Expected to be approximately $135 million to $140 million for Q3 2024.
  • Corporate Expense: Expected to be approximately $20 million for Q3 2024.
  • Consolidated Net Interest Expense: Expected to be approximately $120 million to $125 million for Q3 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO, Financial) reported a group-wide adjusted property EBITDA of approximately $303 million for Q2 2024.
  • Rolling chip win rates increased to more normal levels of approximately 3% in the second quarter.
  • City of Dreams Mediterranean and satellite casinos in Cyprus saw luck-adjusted EBITDA grow more than 30% quarter to quarter.
  • The partnership with John Keells Group for City of Dreams Sri Lanka is progressing well, with the hotel and banquet facilities expected to open in Q4 2024.
  • Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) has a robust liquidity position with around $1.3 billion of consolidated cash on hand and over $3 billion in available liquidity as of June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

  • Operational expenses in Macau increased from approximately $2.7 million per day to $2.9 million per day, primarily due to increased labor costs.
  • The promotional environment in Macau remains highly competitive, which could impact margins.
  • Retail sales in Macau, similar to Hong Kong and the rest of China, remain weak, affecting non-gaming revenues.
  • The company faces headwinds in Manila due to the phasing out of POGOs and increased supply in the market.
  • The reopening of the House of Dancing Water show has been delayed to Q1 2025 due to technological challenges, impacting future operational costs.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Would you please share your view on the cumulative effect of illegal cash exchange activities? And do you think it hits GGR materially? Also, can you provide details about the upgrades at City of Dreams Macau?
A: Illegal cash exchange activities have been a known issue for over a year and have a minor impact on liquidity. The softness in June was more related to the Euro Cup and delayed Chinese school holidays. We are optimistic about future growth. Regarding upgrades, we are reinvesting in the gaming floor to reestablish our premium mass leadership position. By Q4, we aim to have the nicest VIP slot area and reactivate the entrance facing MGM Cotai.

Q: Can you provide some color on the promotional environment in Macau and how it has evolved in July and August?
A: We remain disciplined in our player reinvestment, focusing on service quality and resort amenities. While the promotional environment remained high in Q2, we have refined our offerings to target premium players with higher quality food and beverage options. We expect to continue this approach into Q3 without significantly increasing aggregate spend.

Q: Have we seen the peak of OpEx, or should we expect additional investments as new amenities open?
A: The majority of our product and service enhancements are complete, with only minor incremental costs expected. House of Dancing Water will add to our costs when it reopens next year, but it is an EBITDA-positive element. Residency show costs will decrease in Q4, and we expect OpEx to stabilize around $3.0 million per day by year-end.

Q: How are retail sales performing in Macau, and what is your CapEx outlook for the remainder of the year?
A: Retail sales in Macau are weak, similar to Hong Kong and China. We have adjusted our retail strategy at Studio City to focus on high-volume, affordable options. For the remainder of the year, we expect CapEx of about $255 million, with $170 million allocated to Macau and smaller amounts for other regions.

Q: What are your high-level thoughts on capital allocation, especially regarding share repurchases and dividends?
A: Our primary focus remains on debt reduction and deleveraging. However, given the current undervaluation of our shares, we are considering diverting a small percentage of our free cash towards share repurchases. We are closely monitoring the situation and will maintain our discipline in capital allocation.

Q: Can you provide an update on the House of Dancing Water and employee costs?
A: House of Dancing Water is being updated with new elements and advanced technology. We aim to reopen it by Q1 next year. Employee costs have increased due to incremental FTEs across various departments to enhance service quality. We expect these investments to drive higher returns and better guest experiences.

Q: What is your outlook on the Manila market, considering the phase-out of POGOs and increased supply?
A: Despite the phase-out of POGOs and increased supply, we remain optimistic about Manila. The market has strong mass business and benefits from increased international capacity and government commitment to tourism. We expect these factors to support our long-term growth in the region.

Q: What is the rollout schedule for smart gaming tables at City of Dreams and Studio City?
A: We currently have 30 smart tables at Studio City and plan to have all 215 tables operational by the end of October. At City of Dreams, we aim to complete the rollout by the end of March next year. The initial rollout has been successful, and we are confident in continuing the deployment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.