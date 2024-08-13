Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SANUWAVE Health Inc (SNWV, Financial) achieved the highest quarterly revenue in company history for Q2 2024.

Revenue growth of 53% year-on-year, totaling $7.2 million for Q2 2024.

Gross margins stabilized at 73%, despite additional costs from new contract manufacturers.

Net income for Q2 2024 was $6.6 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $7.3 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.5 million from $171,000 in the same period last year.

Negative Points

Operating expenses increased by $706,000 year-on-year, totaling $3.2 million for Q2 2024.

Termination of the merger with SEPA due to the inability to acquire a national securities exchange listing.

Current assets decreased to $8.7 million as of June 30, 2024, from $9.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents dropped to $2.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

The company is planning a reverse stock split, which can be perceived negatively by investors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can we talk actual numbers and acquisition units or new customers? How do these units impact the bottom line, cost of acquisition, and cost to implement?

A: The list price on an UltraMIST system is about $35,000. We view this as a razor-razorblade model, generating revenue from individual applicator sales. We have three sales channels: direct sales force, distributors on a 10-99 basis, and an internal commercial sales operation. The customer cost of acquisition is roughly 10% to 15% of overall sales.

Q: How are you generating more sales in this environment? Can you comment on the lack of attention to the stock?

A: We are focused on getting the company's fundamentals together. Cleaning up the cap structure is a priority to ensure the company is valued for its business. We plan to increase outreach towards the Street once our stock price is at a more respectable level.

Q: What are the financial highlights for Q2 2024?

A: Revenue for Q2 2024 totaled $7.2 million, a 53% increase from Q2 2023. Gross margin was 73%, and operating income was $2 million. Net income was $6.6 million compared to a net loss of $7.3 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million, up from $171,000 in Q2 2023.

Q: Can you provide more details on the termination of the merger with SEPA?

A: The merger was terminated due to no path to acquiring a national securities exchange listing. We now have sufficient capital to run the business without the dilution or complexity of the merger. We are simplifying our capital structure, including a reverse stock split to reduce share count.

Q: What are the future projections and strategic decisions for SANUWAVE?

A: We have increased our quarterly revenue growth guidance to 65%-75% for Q3 2024. We are adding to our sales force and commercial operations team, and stepping up manufacturing capacity. We aim to make the second half of 2024 a breakout period for SANUWAVE.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.