Sanara MedTech Inc (SMTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Investments Amid Increased Expenses

Sanara MedTech Inc (SMTI) reports its 11th consecutive record revenue quarter, despite a net loss and rising SG&A expenses.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $20.2 million for Q2 2024, a 28% increase from $15.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $3.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to $1.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $600,000 for Q2 2024.
  • SG&A Expenses: $19 million for Q2 2024, up from $13.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: $1 million for Q2 2024, down from $1.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Depreciation and Amortization: $1.1 million for Q2 2024, up from $0.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Interest Expense: $0.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to zero in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Balance: $6.2 million at the end of Q2 2024.
  • Surgical Segment Net Loss: $2.2 million for Q2 2024.
  • Surgical Segment EBITDA: $1.4 million for Q2 2024.
  • Soft Tissue Product Sales: $17.6 million for Q2 2024, up from $13.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Bone Fusion Product Sales: $2.5 million for Q2 2024, flat compared to Q2 2023.
  • Facilities Selling Products: Over 800 in Q2 2024, up from over 600 in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sanara MedTech Inc (SMTI, Financial) achieved its 11th consecutive record revenue quarter with $20.2 million in revenue.
  • The company reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $600,000 for the second quarter.
  • Sanara MedTech Inc (SMTI) expanded its product reach to over 1,100 hospitals and ASCs across 34 states and the District of Columbia.
  • Sales of soft tissue products grew significantly from $13.2 million in Q2 2023 to $17.6 million in Q2 2024.
  • The company signed a contract with a national GPO, adding over 1,000 new facilities where their products are contracted or approved to be sold.

Negative Points

  • Sanara MedTech Inc (SMTI) reported a net loss of $3.5 million for the second quarter.
  • SG&A expenses increased to $19 million in Q2 2024 from $13.8 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to higher direct sales and marketing expenses.
  • The Surgical segment generated a net loss of $2.2 million in the second quarter.
  • Interest expense was $0.6 million for the quarter, primarily related to a new term loan with CRG.
  • The company plans to invest an additional $4 million to $5 million in the Tissue Health Plus strategy, which may impact short-term profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There's been a lot of disruption in the chronic wound space with regards to reimbursement. Could you provide more color on the diagnostic front of THP, especially given that you're targeting the home care space?
A: Yes, the disruption around CTPs and their reimbursement is something we are factoring into our strategy. Our goal is to generate hospital-based savings, which aligns with the direction CMS and payers are moving. Our diagnostic devices are designed to be scalable and usable across multiple settings and clinician levels.

Q: Can you provide an update on the partnership with Tufts and the incorporation timeline of the peptides of CellerateRX?
A: We are currently selecting certain peptides from the 18 available, and you will hear more about this in the near term.

Q: What is the game plan for targeting new adjacent markets such as trauma? Do you need to generate more data or is it more about knocking on doors?
A: We will continue to expand with the right distribution partners and look at other partnership opportunities. We have also hired specialists focused specifically on the bone space to help build out these markets.

Q: With the new GPO deal, does that cause a shift in strategy to go after the 3,000 approved facilities that aren't sold into? Also, can you provide an update on BIASURGE progress since launch?
A: We will continue to expand both locally and nationally to gain access to these facilities. BIASURGE had a soft launch in late Q4 2023 and has gained momentum, becoming a top six product for us. Feedback from surgeons across multiple specialties has been very positive.

Q: Why has the growth of bone fusion products stagnated in the last couple of quarters?
A: The approval process for bone fusion products is more stringent compared to soft tissue products. We have recently hired bone specialists to focus on this area, which should help improve growth in the second half of the year.

Q: What are the key areas you need to solidify to get ready for the Tissue Health Plus pilot in Q1 of 2025?
A: We need to finish building our technology platform, validate our economic model with payers and network partners, and prepare education and onboarding assets for our staff and partners.

Q: What is preventing you from being more profitable in the Surgical segment at your current run rate?
A: We are focused on building a complete portfolio of products to support surgeons, which requires continued investment in infrastructure. We believe we can maximize profitability in the future through fixed cost leverage as we continue to grow.

Q: Was there anything one-time in Q2 that made the growth rate more robust than it would have been under a normal sales cadence?
A: No, the growth was steady and incremental throughout the quarter without any one-time orders or big stocking orders.

Q: When do you see a breakeven or do you foresee continuing to burn cash as you grow?
A: Once Tissue Health Plus crosses the profitability threshold, the Surgical segment will stand on its own and be profitable. We are building our infrastructure to support high growth and expect significant leverage off our SG&A in the future.

Q: Do you think the negative cash burn is a reason for the depressed stock price?
A: The stock market is unpredictable, but we believe in our growth strategy and the future success of the company. Most of our directors and I have not sold any shares, indicating our confidence in the company's potential.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.