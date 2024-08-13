Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF, Financial) reported a record underlying net income of $1 billion for Q2 2024, representing a 9% growth over the prior year.

Strong individual protection sales in Canada and Asia, along with robust performance in US Group Benefits, drove the positive results.

Wealth and Asset Management businesses saw good earnings momentum due to increased assets under management and higher fee income from MFS.

The company executed the largest transaction in the Canadian pension risk transfer market by a single insurer, representing a $1.2 billion institutional sale.

Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) maintains a strong capital position with a LICAT ratio of 150% and an underlying ROE of 18.1%, in line with medium-term financial objectives.

Negative Points

The US dental business continues to face headwinds, impacting underlying earnings.

MFS experienced net outflows of $14.8 billion, driven by secular shifts from active to passive investments and cyclical impacts of high interest rates.

Reported earnings were lower than underlying earnings due to market-related impacts, including a restructuring charge and real estate headwinds.

The restructuring charge of $108 million post-tax is expected to deliver over $200 million in pretax savings by 2026, indicating ongoing cost-cutting measures.

Group health and protection businesses saw a 15% decline in underlying earnings year-over-year, affected by unfavorable morbidity experience and lower US dental results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the restructuring charge and its impact across segments?

A: Timothy Deacon, CFO, explained that the restructuring is an enterprise-wide program aimed at accelerating digitization, eliminating redundancies, and optimizing external spend. The program is expected to deliver over $200 million in pretax savings by 2026, with benefits starting to show in the second half of this year.

Q: How does MFS fit into Sun Life's medium-term objectives given its net outflows?

A: Kevin Strain, CEO, emphasized that MFS remains a crucial part of Sun Life's asset management strategy. Despite net outflows, MFS contributes significantly to cash flow, supporting Sun Life's capital deployment and M&A activities.

Q: Is the $1.72 underlying earnings per share indicative of Sun Life's true earnings power?

A: Kevin Strain, CEO, stated that this quarter's results are more reflective of Sun Life's expected earnings levels, considering last quarter's anomalies. The company expects to navigate through current headwinds, particularly in the dental business.

Q: What are the expectations for the US dental business, and how will it achieve the $100 million earnings target by 2025?

A: Daniel Fishbein, President of Sun Life U.S., outlined that the target will be achieved through cost management, repricing efforts, and new contract sales. The dental business is expected to recover significantly in the second half of this year.

Q: How does Sun Life plan to address the challenges in the US stop-loss business?

A: Daniel Fishbein, President of Sun Life U.S., noted that the company is taking a conservative approach to pricing and expects market conditions to improve. The business benefits from annual contract renewals, allowing for quick adjustments to pricing.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new disclosure around organic capital generation?

A: Timothy Deacon, CFO, explained that the $588 million in organic capital generation for the quarter is net of dividends and driven by strong sales in Canada and Asia. Over time, this metric is expected to range between 20% to 30% of underlying net income.

Q: What is the outlook for SLC Management's net income target for 2025?

A: Stephen Peacher, President of SLC Management, confirmed that the target remains unchanged. The focus will be on growing AUM and delivering more strategies to clients, with cost discipline playing a supportive role.

Q: What are the long-term aspirations for the US dental business beyond the $100 million target?

A: Daniel Fishbein, President of Sun Life U.S., indicated that the long-term goal is significantly higher than $100 million, with a focus on growing revenue across Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and commercial lines.

Q: How will the restructuring program impact earnings and CSM?

A: Timothy Deacon, CFO, stated that the majority of the $200 million pretax savings will flow through earnings, with a portion impacting CSM. The benefits will be realized gradually over the next 18 months.

Q: What is the sustainability of the new business CSM generated in Asia?

A: Manjit Singh, President of Sun Life Asia, expressed confidence in sustaining sales growth and new business CSM, driven by strong market presence, expanded distribution capabilities, and digital investments.

