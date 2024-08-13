Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue for the second quarter was $110.1 million, a significant increase from $12.8 million last year.

Net earnings for the second quarter were $10.6 million, compared to $1.1 million in 2023.

The number of realtors in the franchise network increased by 41 agents since the start of the year.

The company generated $10.5 million in cash from operating activities, up from $3.7 million in 2023.

The acquisition of new brokerages and internalization of the management company has broadened the company's operations and revenue base.

Negative Points

Canada's residential resale housing market recorded a modest decline compared to the same period last year.

The Greater Vancouver real estate market was down 11% year-over-year.

Higher interest costs partly offset the increase in cash flow from operating activities.

The value of exchangeable units will continue to affect earnings due to quarterly revaluation requirements.

The Canadian residential real estate market contracted modestly in the second quarter of 2024, with a 4% decline compared to 2023.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Will this be the last we hear of changes in the value of the exchangeable units affecting earnings?

A: (Glen McMillan, CFO) No, this will not be the last time. As part of the acquisition, we issued additional exchangeable units as compensation. These units are exchangeable into restricted voting shares and must be revalued quarterly under IFRS, leading to gains and losses recorded on those securities going forward.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance for the second quarter?

A: (Glen McMillan, CFO) Revenue for the second quarter was $110.1 million, a significant increase from $12.8 million last year. This reflects the inclusion of gross commission income and other revenues from acquired businesses and franchise fee rate increases. Net earnings were $10.6 million, driven by a gain on the valuation of exchangeable units.

Q: How has the acquisition impacted your operations and market position?

A: (Spencer Enright, CEO) The acquisition has significantly broadened our operations, providing a more diverse and dynamic revenue base. It complements our franchise business and strengthens our ability to capture more growth across the real estate industry. This development allows us to capture a larger market share and offer innovative solutions for real estate professionals and Canadians.

Q: What are the key market trends observed in the second quarter?

A: (Spencer Enright, CEO) The Canadian residential real estate market saw a modest decline compared to last year, but a healthy seasonal increase in unit sales. The Greater Toronto Area saw a year-over-year increase in total transactional dollar volume, while the Greater Vancouver market experienced a decline. However, both regions showed significant quarter-over-quarter growth in unit sales and average selling prices.

Q: What are your expectations for the real estate market in the coming months?

A: (Spencer Enright, CEO) We are optimistic that recent policy rate drops will signal more attractive conditions for homebuyers in the latter half of the year. This aligns with the Canadian Real Estate Association's forecast for a 6% increase in home sale activity for 2024.

Q: How are you leveraging technology to enhance your operations?

A: (Spencer Enright, CEO) We are investing in industry-leading technology platforms, including AI-driven digital platforms like rlpSPHERE. We also offer comprehensive AI training for our realtors, including tools such as ChatGPT. These initiatives aim to drive adoption and improve lead generation and nurturing.

Q: Can you elaborate on the dividend policy?

A: (Spencer Enright, CEO) The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.1125 per share, payable on September 30, indicating an annualized dividend of $1.35 per share, consistent with 2023.

Q: What are the key operational highlights for the quarter?

A: (Spencer Enright, CEO) We saw a net increase of 41 agents in our franchise network, bringing the total to 20,570. Our corporately owned brokerages now include 2,751 realtors. We also made progress in driving adoption of our AI-driven digital platform and unveiled a new insurance referral partnership under our Proprio Direct brand.

Q: How did the recent acquisition affect your cash flow?

A: (Glen McMillan, CFO) Cash provided by operating activities increased to $10.5 million from $3.7 million last year. This increase is partly due to higher cash received that will be paid to sales representatives and positive cash flow generated by the acquired businesses, offset by higher interest costs.

Q: What are your plans for future growth?

A: (Spencer Enright, CEO) We aim to build on our expanded business by capturing more market share and offering innovative solutions. We are committed to investing in technology and training to support our realtors and drive growth. We also see potential for further acquisitions to enhance our portfolio and revenue base.

