Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenues and Strong Fan Engagement

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) reports over $1 billion in revenue and significant growth in key financial metrics for fiscal 2024.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $1 billion for fiscal '24.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (AOI): $172.2 million for fiscal '24.
  • Q4 Revenue: $227.3 million, up from $126.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Event-Related Revenues: $152.1 million, up 116% year-over-year.
  • Suites, Sponsorship, and Finance Revenues: $34.7 million, up 71% year-over-year.
  • National and Local Media Rights Fees: $28.4 million, decreased 1% year-over-year.
  • Q4 Adjusted Operating Income (AOI): $56.5 million, increased $64.3 million year-over-year.
  • Cash Balance: Approximately $89 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Debt Balance: $305 million at the end of the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS, Financial) generated record revenues of over $1 billion and adjusted operating income of $172 million for fiscal 2024.
  • Both the Knicks and Rangers had successful seasons, with the Rangers reaching the Eastern Conference final and the Knicks advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
  • The company saw strong fan engagement, with a combined season ticket renewal rate of approximately 94% for the Knicks and Rangers.
  • Merchandise revenue hit new highs, driven by successful partnerships with premium brands and new product offerings.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with a cash balance of approximately $89 million and has paid down significant debt, including $55 million under the Rangers' revolving credit facility.

Negative Points

  • The evolving sports media landscape, including the reduction in the number of exclusive telecasts available to regional sports networks, poses challenges for MSG Networks and local media rights revenue.
  • National and local media rights fees decreased by 1% due to a reduction in the number of exclusive games made available to MSG Networks.
  • The company faces significant debt maturity for MSG Networks in October, adding financial uncertainty.
  • Despite strong financial performance, the company decided not to increase season ticket prices for renewing holders, potentially limiting immediate revenue growth.
  • The company is still evaluating the potential impact of the new NBA national media rights agreements on local media rights revenue, which could partially offset the increase in national media rights revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the pressure on the RSN ecosystem, are you considering taking haircuts on rights fees for the Knicks and Rangers? Also, how do you view the net impact of the new NBA national rights deal?
A: Our local media rights partner, MSG Networks, is facing refinancing challenges, and the new NBA national media rights agreements may reduce the number of exclusive telecasts available to MSG Networks. We are actively evaluating these developments and their potential impact on our local media rights revenue. Regarding the NBA's new national media deal, it will increase our national media rights fees revenue, but there may be a reduction in local media rights fees if certain thresholds are not met.

Q: Why not raise ticket prices, and what are the implications for revenues and AOI in fiscal '25?
A: We decided not to increase season ticket prices for renewing holders to maintain strong relationships with our loyal fans. However, we will opportunistically price new season ticket packages and individual/group tickets, expecting modest ticket revenue growth in fiscal '25. We will continue to reevaluate our season ticket pricing annually.

Q: How are you thinking about capital return, and how does the situation with MSG Networks play into this?
A: Our capital allocation priorities remain the same: maintaining liquidity, ensuring a strong balance sheet, and being opportunistic with cash flow. We have $185 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization and will continue to evaluate the RSN industry landscape before making decisions.

Q: Are you still considering minority sales of the teams given the increase in franchise values?
A: We remain confident in the value of our teams and believe it is not fully reflected in our stock price. While we do not rule out the possibility of a minority stake sale, we have nothing to report at this time.

Q: What initiatives are you considering to drive organic revenue growth beyond the new broadcast rights deal?
A: We are seeing strong demand for tickets with a 94% combined average season ticket renewal rate. We will continue to price new ticket packages and individual/group tickets opportunistically. We also expect growth from sponsorships, premium hospitality, and suite renovations. We believe these areas will drive revenue growth in the upcoming year.

Q: Can you provide additional detail on the financial dynamics of the playoffs this year and how it factors into future planning?
A: Playoff runs result in increased demand across all offerings, including ticket renewals and sales, social media followers, and corporate partnerships. This past quarter, we hosted 15 playoff games, generating $128 million in playoff-related revenues. We expect the positive impact of the playoffs to carry forward into fiscal '25.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.