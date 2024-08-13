MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (BSP:MRVE3) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record-High Net Presales and Doubling EBITDA

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (BSP:MRVE3) reports significant growth in key financial metrics and strategic advancements.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Presales: Record-high net presales for MRV Real Estate Development.
  • Net Operating Revenue (ROL): Increased, with net margin reaching 26%.
  • EBITDA: Doubled, reaching BRL286 million, 19% higher than the first quarter of 2024.
  • Expenses: Reduced to 13.9% of ROL.
  • Net Adjusted Growth: BRL76 million, 41% higher compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • First-Half Data: BRL138 million against a loss of BRL103 million.
  • Cash Generation: BRL32 million, projected to reach BRL300 million to BRL400 million in the second half.
  • Net Debt Over Equity: Improved to 41%, 4 percentage points better than the end of 2023.
  • Net Income: BRL130 million, nearing guidance level.
  • Pro-Soluto: Reduced to 2.6%, 7 percentage points below one year ago.
  • Unearned Revenues: BRL1.3 billion with RAF margin growing almost 5 percentage points.
  • Direct Financing Portfolio: New funding source for clients with minimum income of BRL8,000, generating significant demand among investors.
  • LUGGO Business Model: Improved with a new financing format allowing growth without the need for capital.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Record-high quarter with exceptional gross margins and almost zero cancellations.
  • Significant capital allocation to land bank with innovative land swap strategy.
  • Strong ecosystem for Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) with regional incentive programs.
  • LUGGO's innovative rental model showing significant growth and market adoption.
  • Resia's disciplined operations and geographic focus in the U.S. showing promising future potential.

Negative Points

  • URBA faced tough years in 2022 and 2023 with profitability negatively affected.
  • High inflation and increased cost of capital impacted financial performance.
  • Legacy projects from 2021 and 2022 still affecting current financials.
  • Pro-Soluto funding remains a challenge, though it has been reduced.
  • Cash generation guidance for the year remains a concern despite positive outlook.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the estimated impact on MRV with the potential change in the income brackets of the MCMV program?
A: (Eduardo Fischer, Co-CEO) The change in income brackets is expected to be very positive for MRV. The growth in bracket Group 1 will increase affordability for around 30% of our sales, potentially increasing this figure. This will help us recover quicker and increase the population that can afford Group 1 and Group 2, thus positively impacting our sales.

Q: What are the expectations of sales for LUGGO in the future, and how will the new business model impact revenue and income?
A: (Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, Co-CEO) LUGGO has other projects in discussion and will no longer allocate entire equity of the project, selling at the end. The new model allows LUGGO to grow asset-light, leveraging MRV's technology in land acquisition and construction. This will lead to faster revenue appearance and cleaner balance sheets, generating more cash.

Q: How will the reinforcement in the team of Resia impact the business model or strategy?
A: (Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, Co-CEO) The investment in the team is because we believe in Resia's business. The US market is improving, and we are confident in our product and building technology. The new team will help us be more creative in terms of cost of capital, allowing higher returns on each project. Resia is ready for growth without burning cash, and as interest rates decrease, the growth curve could speed up.

Q: What is the potential of the Flex portfolio, and how much would it account for in total sales of MRV?
A: (Ricardo Rodrigues, CFO) The Flex portfolio is directed at customers with income above BRL8,000 who do not qualify for MCMV. It is expected to account for 10% to 12% of total sales, growing as the company's sales grow. The portfolio has a better VPL and is advantageous until the project reaches 70% to 80% of execution.

Q: How confident are you in reaching the cash generation guidance, and what could boost it?
A: (Ricardo Rodrigues, CFO) We are very confident in reaching the cash generation guidance. The second half of the year will be much stronger, driven by improved operations, growth of sales, production, and better margins. We also have the possibility of accelerating the receivable sales to boost cash generation.

Q: What is the current breakeven for cash generation from operations or gross margin?
A: (Ricardo Rodrigues, CFO) The breakeven for cash generation from operations is around 26.5% to 27% of gross margin. We are very close to reaching that level.

Q: What initiatives have contributed to the significant Pro-Soluto reduction, and is this level sustainable?
A: (Unidentified Corporate Representative) The reduction in Pro-Soluto is due to a combination of external factors like new MCMV brackets and internal improvements in our commercial process. We have been able to sell at a healthy level with lower credit facilities. The current level of 12.5% is sustainable, and we aim to reduce it further to around 11%.

Q: How are the legacy projects from '21 and '22 impacting revenue recognition and cash generation?
A: (Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, Co-CEO) The legacy projects from '21 and '22 had poor margins and are being phased out. Newer projects from the second half of '22 have better performance and will increasingly impact revenue recognition and cash generation positively. We expect the old projects to have zero impact by 2025-2026.

Q: What is the impact of the change in reporting of Caixa on cash generation, and what are you doing to reduce this time?
A: (Eduardo Fischer, Co-CEO) The change in reporting of Caixa has extended the time to receive funds, but we have reduced the registration process by 20 days in the last six months. We are working with Caixa and registries to further improve efficiency and reduce this time.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.