Extendicare Inc (EXETF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins

Extendicare Inc (EXETF) reports a 13.3% increase in revenue and significant gains in net operating income and adjusted EBITDA.

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 13.3% to $348.5 million.
  • Net Operating Income (NOI): Increased by $24.3 million with a margin of 15.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by $23.8 million.
  • AFFO per Basic Share: $0.27, up from $0.11 in the same period last year.
  • Long-Term Care Occupancy Levels: Increased 60 basis points to 97.8%.
  • Home Health Care Average Daily Volumes: Increased by 10.8% year-over-year.
  • Managed Services Revenue: More than doubled, driven by Revera and Axium transactions.
  • Cash Position: $136.4 million with access to a further $72 million in credit facilities.
  • Extendicare Assist Beds: Increased by 64% from the prior year period.
  • Third-Party and Joint Venture Beds: Increased by 22.1%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong Q2 financial performance with a 13.3% increase in revenue to $348.5 million.
  • Significant growth in net operating income (NOI) and margins across all operating segments.
  • Long-term care occupancy levels increased to 97.8%, returning to historical levels.
  • Home health care segment saw a 10.8% increase in average daily volumes and a return to double-digit margins.
  • Managed Services segment revenue and NOI more than doubled, driven by strategic transactions and organic growth.

Negative Points

  • Labor shortages delayed the opening of new homes in Kingston and Stittsville to Q4.
  • Pending rate increases for long-term care in Western provinces and home health care in Ontario, creating uncertainty.
  • Seasonal softness expected in home health care volumes during summer months.
  • Continued dependency on government funding increases to offset cumulative cost inflation.
  • Challenges in reducing agency staff costs, particularly in Western Canada.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you anticipate any issues in getting extensions for the Class C properties?
A: No, we don't anticipate any issues. We haven't received those license extensions yet, but we don't foresee any problems. (Michael Guerriere, President and CEO)

Q: Who bought the Sudbury asset, and what is the buyer's profile?
A: The Sudbury asset was bought by a local investor and philanthropist who intends to repurpose the building for student housing. (David Bacon, CFO)

Q: What sort of margins do you think the long-term care business can run on a stabilized basis?
A: We expect margins to return to the 10.5% to 11% range, which would take us back to historical norms. Our year-to-date results provide a more indicative view of our NOI margins coming out of Q2. (David Bacon, CFO)

Q: How should we think about volume growth and margins for the home health care segment in the back half of the year?
A: We expect year-over-year growth to remain in the same zone for a couple more quarters before easing off to underlying demographic trends of 4-5%. Margins are expected to stay in double digits, with room for gradual improvement. (Michael Guerriere, President and CEO)

Q: Was there any timing difference in terms of spending in the Q2 long-term care figure?
A: Yes, there was a bit of movement between Q1 and Q2 due to the timing of the Easter holiday, which impacted statutory holiday pay. Additionally, we made significant improvements in reducing agency costs. (David Bacon, CFO)

Q: How much were you able to reduce agency costs?
A: We reduced our agency spend by about $1.5 million between Q1 and Q2 and closer to $3 million year-over-year. This has been a significant focus, especially in Western Canada. (David Bacon, CFO)

Q: Is $74 million to $75 million a reasonable starting point for annualized long-term care NOI?
A: Yes, based on our first half of the year normalized for out-of-period items, we are running at about $37 million of absolute NOI, which annualizes to $74 million to $75 million. We expect further growth from pending rate increases in Alberta and Manitoba. (David Bacon, CFO)

Q: Do you expect the home health care rate increase to be a huge catch-up like LTC, or more in line with inflation?
A: We expect it to be more in line with our labor costs, which will be more than CPI but not as significant as the LTC catch-up. (Michael Guerriere, President and CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.