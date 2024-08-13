Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Intellinetics Inc (INLX, Financial) reported a 9% increase in total revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $4.6 million compared to $4.3 million in the same period last year.

SaaS and overall recurring revenue growth aligned with the company's strategy, with SaaS revenue growing by 9.6%.

The IntelliCloud Payables Automation System (IPAS) has shown strong market response, with deployments accelerating and a growing pipeline of opportunities.

The company has successfully paid down significant debt, including fully paying off debt from the 2020 Graphics Sciences acquisition.

Intellinetics Inc (INLX) achieved a record revenue quarter for its document conversion team, indicating strong performance in this segment.

Negative Points

Operating expenses increased by 23.4% to $2.8 million, largely due to non-cash stock-based compensation and investments in structure and scale.

Net income for Q2 2024 decreased to $75,000 from $136,000 in the same period last year, reflecting a decline in profitability.

The company expects a modest short-term impact on EBITDA margins due to increased investments in sales and marketing.

There is uncertainty regarding future revenue reduction from the document conversion segment due to a customer's transition of tasks to another location.

Despite the positive outlook, the company revised its guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA to decrease modestly year-over-year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How many customers are currently live with the IPAS solution?

A: Four customers are actively live, and we expect three more to go live this quarter. (Jim DeSocio, President, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: What could the potential annualized recurring revenue run rate be for these IPAS customers entering 2025?

A: While we can't provide specific numbers, we can say that it will be significant relative to our current metrics. (Joe Spain, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: Can you provide some color on the cadence you hope to achieve in signing and implementing new IPAS customers?

A: We plan to have 15 to 18 customers this year, having already closed 11 to 12. We expect substantial growth next year. (Jim DeSocio, President, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: Is the current growth in IPAS customers coming from a single vertical?

A: Yes, all current customers are from the homebuilding vertical. We are also in beta with our K-12 vertical and working on new product features. (Jim DeSocio, President, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: What drove the increase in document conversion revenue this quarter?

A: The increase was driven by multiple factors, including new microfilm and microfiche deals, improved systems, and better operational efficiency. (Jim DeSocio, President, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: Is there a pipeline or pent-up demand for document conversion services?

A: Yes, especially from K-12 customers who need to digitize student records. We are also doing a better job of integrating document management system sales with scanning projects. (Jim DeSocio, President, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: How is the deferred revenue a leading indicator of future results?

A: Deferred revenue indicates customer satisfaction and future revenue, as customers are paying for services in advance. (Jim DeSocio, President, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: What are the future plans for sales and marketing investments?

A: We plan to add four salespeople over the next several quarters to support our SaaS offerings, which will have a modest short-term impact on EBITDA but are expected to drive future growth. (Joe Spain, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: How is the company managing its debt?

A: We have prepaid $825,000 of our long-term debt in the first six months of 2024 and expect to have no net debt by the end of the year. (Joe Spain, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: What is the overall outlook for Intellinetics?

A: We are optimistic about the future, with strong SaaS assets, a project-oriented business generating cash, and a focus on recurring revenue. We expect to continue paying down debt and investing in sales and marketing to drive growth. (Jim DeSocio, President, Chief Executive Officer)

