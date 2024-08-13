Q2 2024 Quicklogic Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

QuickLogic Corporation's second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results conference call.



Alison Ziegler - Quicklogic Corp - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining us. Our speakers today are Brian Faith, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Elias Nader, Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, some of the comments QuickLogic makes today are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to stated expectations relating to revenue from new and mature products, including the expected timing of such revenue; statements regarding our future profitability and cash flows; statements regarding the timing, milestones, and payments related to QuickLogic