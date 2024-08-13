QuickLogic Corp (QUIK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic Milestones Amid Challenges

QuickLogic Corp (QUIK) reports a 41% YoY revenue increase, strategic partnerships, and award recognitions, despite facing quarterly revenue decline and higher cash usage.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.1 million, up 41% YoY, down 31% QoQ.
  • New Product Revenue: $3.1 million, up 37% YoY, down 37% QoQ.
  • Mature Product Revenue: $1.1 million, up 56% YoY, flat QoQ.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 53.1%, compared to 44.2% YoY and 70.3% QoQ.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $2.9 million, flat YoY, up from $2.5 million QoQ.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: $0.7 million, or $0.05 per share.
  • Total Cash: $23.3 million, down from $24.6 million at year-end 2023 and $27.4 million QoQ.
  • Accounts Payable Decrease: $3.44 million.
  • Receivable Accounts Increase: $537,000.
  • Q3 2024 Revenue Guidance: Approximately $4.2 million, plus or minus 10%.
  • Q3 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Guidance: Approximately 55%, plus or minus 5 percentage points.
  • Q3 2024 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Guidance: Approximately $3.0 million, plus or minus 10%.
  • Q3 2024 Non-GAAP Net Loss Guidance: Approximately $0.6 million to $1.6 million, or $0.02 to $0.09 per share.
  • Full-Year 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin Guidance: Upper 60% range.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • QuickLogic Corp (QUIK, Financial) reported a 41% increase in revenue from Q2 2023 to $4.1 million.
  • The company secured the third tranche of the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA contract, valued at $5.26 million.
  • QuickLogic Corp (QUIK) joined the Intel Foundry's Accelerator IP and US Military, Aerospace, and Government Alliances, marking a significant milestone.
  • The company received the BAE Systems Partner 2 Win Supplier of the Year award in the category of FAST Labs Technology Innovation Partner of The Year.
  • SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic Corp (QUIK), announced its own Open-Source strategy and is on track to report all-time record revenue in 2024.

Negative Points

  • QuickLogic Corp (QUIK) lowered its full-year growth projection to 15% due to scheduling pushouts.
  • Revenue in Q2 was down 31% compared to Q1 and was at the lower end of guidance.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin in Q2 was 53.1%, below the outlook and down from 70.3% in Q1.
  • Higher-than-anticipated cash usage during Q2 impacted the company's cash balance.
  • The company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q2.

Q & A Highlights

Q: So you have about $3 million of revenue being pushed into next year because of pushouts not under your control at certain customers. Is that what you're telling us?
A: That is correct. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: Are you going to be the first eFPGA company to offer Hard eFPGA IP on the Intel 18A node?
A: That is our target, and yes, I believe we will be. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: What percentage of the $189 million sales funnel is potential Storefront deals?
A: More than half of the total funnel is related to Storefront deals. The actual Storefront revenue is significantly higher and falls outside the two-year window. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: You talked about $40 million in terms of Chiplet potential deals. Is that entire number reflected in the $189 million?
A: No, it's not. Some of these proposals are three-year development projects, and the third year is outside of the $189 million funnel. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: How will the Strategic Rad Hard deal change after the third tranche?
A: The $72 million over four years is just for the development of the chip. After that, our goal is to become the Storefront supplier of the resulting device to the defense industrial base. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: Can you provide more details on the pushouts for the year?
A: The connectivity pushouts are primarily from industrial and aerospace and defense markets. For IP deals, some are delayed due to customers' funding and resource shifts. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: How many opportunities are contributing to the inflection in Chiplets and Storefront?
A: About 25% of our IP-based opportunities are now asking for both IP and device development, including Storefront responsibility. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: How should we think about the cadence for different OpEx items for the year?
A: OpEx is expected to remain flat quarter after quarter, even with potential new hires. (Elias Nader, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance)

Q: What impact will the CTG partnership have on your sales funnel?
A: CTG will help accelerate qualified opportunities to the funnel by doing pre-qualification work and maintaining sourcing through the lifecycle of designs. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: How many IP contracts do you aim to win this year?
A: The goal is still 10 for the year. We are in the process of closing deals that will help us reach this target. (Brian Faith, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.