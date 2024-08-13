Aug 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Asensus Surgical Incorporated second quarter financial and operating results call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on August, 13, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Klausner from Westwicke Partners. Please go ahead.
Mark Klausner - ICR Westwicke - Investor Relation
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Asensus Surgical second quarter financial update conference call. On the call with me today are Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shameze Rampertab, Chief Financial Officer.
In addition to the financial updates, we are also going to provide an update status of the proposed merger with KARL STORZ. Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call, including any guidance provided, are forward-looking statements covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Actual
Q2 2024 Asensus Surgical Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...