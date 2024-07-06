European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) Q2 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $59.9 Million, GAAP Net Income Rises to $6.0 Million

Company Shows Resilience Amidst Macroeconomic Challenges

35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net new centers: Increased by 5.6% to 1,059 total centers across 45 states.
  • System-wide sales: $260.2 million, up 2.3% year-over-year.
  • Total revenue: $59.9 million, increased 1.3% from the prior year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $59.11 million.
  • Same-store sales: Increased by 1.6% compared to the previous year.
  • GAAP net income: $6.0 million, up 7.3% from $5.6 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $20.6 million, decreased 2.8% from $21.2 million in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2024, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. European Wax Center Inc is a franchisor and operator of out-of-home (OOH) waxing services, with product sales consisting of revenue earned from sales of proprietary wax.

Performance Overview

European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) reported a total revenue of $59.9 million for Q2 FY2024, a 1.3% increase from $59.1 million in the same period last year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $59.11 million. The company also reported a GAAP net income of $6.0 million, a 7.3% increase from $5.6 million in the prior year period, exceeding the estimated net income of $5.8 million.

1823668772465176576.png

Key Financial Achievements

European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones:

  • System-wide sales increased by 2.3% to $260.2 million.
  • Same-store sales grew by 1.6%.
  • Adjusted net income rose by 4.0% to $7.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2.6% to $20.6 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 FY2024 Q2 FY2023
Total Revenue $59.9 million $59.1 million
GAAP Net Income $6.0 million $5.6 million
Adjusted Net Income $7.3 million $7.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $20.6 million $21.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 6, 2024, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) reported $55.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $6.5 million in restricted cash, and $392.0 million in borrowings outstanding under its senior secured notes. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $14.4 million during the quarter.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the positive financial performance, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) faces challenges due to the ongoing macroeconomic environment, which continues to pressure consumer spending and the company's ability to attract and retain new guests. The company has worked with franchise partners to reevaluate near-term development plans and extend the timeline of new center openings to improve overall performance.

David Berg, Executive Chairman and CEO of European Wax Center Inc, stated, "While the second quarter marked a period of top line growth, anchored by the consistency and stability of our core guests, the ongoing macroeconomic environment continues to pressure consumer spending and our ability to attract and retain new guests to our brand."

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) updated its fiscal 2024 outlook:

Metric Current Outlook Previous Outlook
New Center Openings, Net 27 to 32 75 to 80
System-Wide Sales $930 million to $950 million $1,000 million to $1,025 million
Total Revenue $216 million to $221 million $225 million to $232 million
Same-Store Sales (1.5)% to 0.5% 2% to 5%
Adjusted Net Income $19 million to $22 million $22 million to $25 million
Adjusted EBITDA $70 million to $74 million $75 million to $80 million

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from European Wax Center Inc for further details.

