Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.96, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $59.9 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Revenue Growth and Operational Efficiency

16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $59.9 billion for Q4, up 12% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $50.53 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.96 for Q4, reflecting a significant improvement from a loss of $0.22 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Earnings: $401 million for Q4, a substantial increase from $111 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reached an all-time high of $3.9 billion for fiscal year 2023.
  • Annual Revenue: $226.8 billion for fiscal year 2023, an 11% increase from the previous year.
  • Segment Performance: Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment revenue grew 13% to $55.6 billion in Q4, driven by brand and specialty pharmaceutical sales growth.
  • Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance: Raised non-GAAP EPS guidance to $7.55 to $7.70, up from at least $7.50.
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2024, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, showcasing robust financial performance and an optimistic outlook for fiscal year 2025.

Cardinal Health is one of three leading pharmaceutical wholesalers in the U.S., engaged in sourcing and distributing branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare providers. Along with Cencora and McKesson, the three comprise well over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cardinal Health also supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Highlights

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $59.9 billion, a 12% increase from the prior year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $50.53 billion. GAAP operating earnings were $401 million, and GAAP diluted EPS was $0.96. Non-GAAP operating earnings increased 14% to $605 million, while non-GAAP diluted EPS surged 29% to $1.84, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.26.

1823673676890009600.png

For the full fiscal year 2024, revenues reached $226.8 billion, an 11% increase from fiscal year 2023. GAAP operating earnings were $1.2 billion, and GAAP diluted EPS was $3.45. Non-GAAP operating earnings rose 16% to $2.4 billion, and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 29% to $7.53, compared to the annual estimate of $6.21.

Segment Performance

The Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment reported a 13% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $55.6 billion, driven by brand and specialty pharmaceutical sales growth. Segment profit increased 8% to $482 million, primarily due to positive generics program performance.

The Global Medical Products and Distribution segment saw a 2% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $3.1 billion, driven by volume growth from existing customers. Segment profit surged to $47 million from $7 million in the prior year, reflecting improvements in net inflationary impacts and mitigation initiatives.

Operational Achievements and Challenges

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) achieved record operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow of $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively, for fiscal year 2024. These achievements underscore the company's strong operational execution and strategic progress.

"Fiscal 2024 marked a year of strong operational execution and record financial results, delivered in tandem with key strategic progress in the portfolio," said Jason Hollar, CEO of Cardinal Health.

However, the company faces challenges, including ongoing inflationary pressures and the expiration of a significant customer contract with OptumRx, which is expected to impact revenue in fiscal year 2025.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Metric Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23
Revenue $59.9 billion $53.4 billion $226.8 billion $205.0 billion
GAAP Operating Earnings $401 million $111 million $1.2 billion $752 million
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $605 million $530 million $2.4 billion $2.1 billion
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.96 $(0.22) $3.45 $1.26
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.84 $1.43 $7.53 $5.85

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) has raised its fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $7.55 to $7.70, from at least $7.50. The company also updated its Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment profit growth outlook to 1% to 3% growth, from at least 1% growth.

In conclusion, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q4 and FY 2024, driven by revenue growth and operational efficiency. Despite facing challenges, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects, as evidenced by its raised guidance for fiscal year 2025.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cardinal Health Inc for further details.

